Mom-to-be Sarah Khan looks radiant in her latest photos

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan flaunted her pregnancy glow and looked radiant in the latest stunning photos, leaving fans gushing over her.



Sarah, who is expecting her first baby with husband singer Falak Shabir, took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in an all-black outfit.

The Raqs e Bismil actor posted the pictures with simple heart emoji in the caption.

In one of the photos, Sarah Khan can be seen flaunting her baby bump.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emoticons shortly after Sarah Khan shared the endearing post on social media.

On June 20, Sarah turned to Instagram and announced that she was expecting her first child.

“ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH”.

Sarah and Falak Shabir tied the knot on July 16, 2020.

