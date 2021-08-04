Jennifer Aniston’s reacts to SNL impression: ‘They’re making fun of me’

Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston’s reacts to SNL impression: ‘They’re making fun of me’

Hollywood's leading lady Jennifer Aniston is all praises for her impression done by Saturday Night Live's Vanessa Bayer.

While in conversation with InStyle’s Laura Brown, the Friends actor was asked about who does her best impression.

The Murder Mystery star answered: “Vanessa Bayer on 'Saturday Night Live.'"

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on 'SNL?' My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy],’” said Aniston.

“They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.'"

"Then I was like, 'Uh, oh. Oh, I see.’ Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of,” she continued.

“That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me,’” she added.