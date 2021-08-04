Mahira Khan-starrer ‘Prince Charming’ gets release date

Web Desk

Pakistan film and TV star Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film Prince Charming will premiere on August 6 on YouTube.



Mahira took to Instagram and posted the teaser of Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut Prince Charming.

The Superstar shared the teaser with caption “Just a tease-r, Prince Charming” followed by a heart emoji.

It also confirms the release date of the film.



Sheheryar Munawar also shared the teaser and wrote in the caption “She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised – is that too much to ask? A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”

“Teaser for my upcoming short as director. it’s out on the 6th of August on Youtube.”

The teaser has won the hearts of the fans and fellow showbiz stars on social media.

