Raj Kundra denied bail by Mumbai court in pornography case

Web Desk

Mumbai court has rejected Raj Kundra’s bail plea in the case of producing and distributing pornographic content.

"One of the considerations for refusing or granting bail is the nature and gravity of the offence," said S B Bhajipale - additional chief metropolitan magistrate.



The judge added: "The alleged offence is detrimental to the health of our society. In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked."

The judge also noted that investigation in the case is currently underway. "At this stage, releasing the accused will definitely hamper investigation."

The court observed that a large amount of data had been collected by the investigating officers in the case. However, it had also been found that some incriminating data had been deleted by the accused.

The judge revealed: “In such circumstances, there is every possibility of tampering with evidence if the accused are released on bail."

Police have apprehended Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after he was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges.

Raj Kundra and his employee Ryan Thorpe are currently lodged in jail and have challenged the rejection of their bail pleas in the Bombay High Court.