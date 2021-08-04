Prince Harry has a sweet surprise for Meghan Markle as she turns 40

Prince Harry is going all-out to make her wife Meghan Markle's 40th birthday, which falls on August 4, little bit special as he reportedly ordered a birthday cake from a bespoke bakery.



The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly holding an intimate party at the £11million mansion she shares with Prince Harry in Santa Barbara, California.

As per reports, Meghan's mom Doria, as well as close friends Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney may attend the bash, but no other Royal Family members are expected to make an appearance.

Prince Harry is pulling out all the stops to make Meghan's 40th a special day, and has ordered a cake – dubbed "ludicrous" by a media outlet – from nearby bakery Posies & Sugar.

The cakes on offer include a vanilla bean, "perfect for birthdays"; a rich 'Mama's Chocolate'; 'Strawberry Bliss', loaded with fresh Central Coast strawberries that comes with a range of frostings.



Guests at the low-key birthday bash, expected to include 65 of Meghan's closest friends and family, will see guests on the day enjoy "grazing tables" with locally sourced foods and wines.