Lady Gaga copies Kate Middleton's style she goes full Hollywood glam

Music Icon Lady Gaga delighted fans as she showed off her summer street style during her latest outing in New York City.

She seemingly adopted Kate Middleton's style as she stepped out in blue and white dress, causing a stir in an eye-popping look. Gaga went full Hollywood glam with a splash of retro.

Gaga completed the look with pointed white stilettos pumps, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a white handbag that read “Love for Sale”. She also wore a pair of silver and pearl drop earrings.



The Duchess of Cambridge also wore the same dress when she visited Bletchley Park in May 2019. Just like Gaga's look, Kate's outfit featured statement white cuffs and a collar and came complete with a cinched waist.



The same dress even made an appearance at the Meghan and Harry's wedding in May 2018, when the Duchess of Sussex friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer rocked it to the nuptials at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.