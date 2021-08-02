‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coşkun heartbroken over Turkey wildfires

Web Desk

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp is heartbroken as the death toll from wildfires in southern Turkey rose to eight.



Cengiz, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the wildfires.

He took to Instagram and shared a photo of the burning forest with a heartbreaking caption.

Cengiz Coşkun wrote both in Turkish and English languages saying “My heart is burning when I see these images.”

The Turkish actor further said “My heart is bleeding when I think of the people who lost their lives, their burning houses, their shelters, the innocent creatures who perished in the forests.”

The death toll from wildfires in southern Turkey rose to eight following the discovery of two bodies on Sunday, officials said.

Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data show, with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516 hectares at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020, according to AFP.