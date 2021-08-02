We will never kneel down before any 'destructive force': Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani speaking at an event. Photo-file

KABUL: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has once again asserted that his government will not kneel before any destructive force ever.

Ghani made the statement while addressing a joint session in the Afghanistan’s National Assembly on Monday.

“The current situation has been created as a consequence to the sudden withdrawal of foreign troops from the country,” said Ghani.

Today Afghani people are clearly in a state of aggression as the aggression and war has been imposed on them, he added.

According to Ghani, the situation could never change until the Taliban don’t show an inclination towards peace.

The Afghan president apprised the session that a security plan is being implemented in the country, under which the situation will be taken under control within six months.

He claimed that their security plan has the support from United States.

“We have set our priorities, and so should the Taliban and their defenders," said Ghani.

He claimed that the only way to Afghan victory is unity.

Commenting over the women rights in Afghanistan, Ghani said that he assures the Afghan women, on the government’s behalf, of defending their rights.