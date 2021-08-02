Ayeza Khan posts her vaccination card, urges fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Web Desk

Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, has urged her millions of fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus.



Ayeza also shared her immunization certificate for Covid-19.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Mehar Posh actress shared her vaccination card and tweeted “Done and dusted.”

Ayeza also urged her fans to be responsible and get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

She used hashtags ‘#letsgetvaccinated #besafe #beresponsible’.

According to details, Ayeza Khan received her both doses of coronavirus vaccine in Karachi.

