Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy hints at new music

Web Desk

Months after releasing his first single, TikTok star Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy, has teased his fans about new music.

Taking to Instagram, the American artist, who recently appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's music film "Dowfalls High", shared a picture with a caption that suggested he is working on his upcoming song.

"Only a matter of time now," he captioned his story.

The music video for Hudson's first song "America's Sweetheart featured his friend and the world's most popular TikToker Charli D'Amelio.

The song was released in April. Chase Hudson is followed by more than 11 million people on Instagram and his popularity continues to grow as he works on new projects.