Sharon Stone touches on fears of being ‘sacked’ over demands of a fully vaccinated set

Web Desk

Sharon Stone recently got candid about her looming fear of getting sacked if she tries to demand a fully vaccinated set.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with Deadline and was quoted saying, “Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won't.”

“Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will."

“I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I'm so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today.”