US president appoints Pakistan-born Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief

Khizr Khan. FIle photo

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has decided to appoint Pakistan-born Khizr Khan as chief of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.



In a statement, the White House said that Khizr Khan, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, has been appointed as Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The Pakistani-American lawyer had endorsed Joe Biden during the presidential elections last year in the US.

The White House has recognized Khan as "an advocate for religious freedom as a core element of human dignity," CNN reported.



“Khizr Khan devotes a substantial amount of his time to providing legal services to veterans, men and women serving in uniform, and their families."

"Today's announcement underscores the president's commitment to build an Administration that looks like America and reflects people of all faiths," read the statement.

First federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

Earlier in January 2021, It had just been a week since President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump and America had seen several firsts during this short time.

The administration had made another record as it appointed the first Muslim woman attorney in the US by naming Pakistani-born Saima Mohsin as the acting US attorney for Michigan's Eastern District.

Mohsin had taken charge of the post in an acting capacity following the resignation of incumbent Matthew Schneider. The prosecutor had resigned shortly after President Biden had sworn into office.