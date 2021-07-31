Amber Heard getting sacked from ‘Aquaman 2’? Here’s what the producer has to say

Web Desk

There has been quite some chatter regarding Hollywood star Amber Heard’s dismissal from Aquaman 2

Talk of Hollywood star Amber Heard’s removal from Aquaman 2 has been escalating ever since her battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp took the spotlight following domestic abuse claims.

Now, while chatting with Deadline, producer of the film, Peter Safran shot down all claims of Heard being sacked from the project due to the controversy.



“I don’t think that we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what you feel is best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was,” he said.

“Listen, one is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes,” he shared.

“You have to do what you feel is right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it,” he added.