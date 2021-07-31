‘The Crown’: Imelda Staunton is the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth in new photo

Web Desk

Netflix original series The Crown has released its first look of Imelda Staunton's character of Queen Elizabeth II.



The 65-year-old Harry Potter star was the spitting image of the monarch, 95, in a new photo released from the show’s upcoming season.

A photo of Staunton dressed as Her Majesty, was posted on The Crown's official account with the caption: “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.”

In her look, Staunton was a closer to the modern-day Queen Elizabeth after actors Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman portrayed her younger versions in seasons 1-2 and 3-4 respectively.

Talking about the show after it was announced that she will be portraying the Queen in the fifth season, Staunton had said in a statement in January 2020: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start.”

“As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts,” she added.

“I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion,” she said.