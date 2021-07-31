Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates first birthday of son with sweet wishes

Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrated first birthday of son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi with sweet wishes and prayers on Friday.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable family snap with a heartfelt birthday note for son.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday my son. May you become a Acha Banda of Allah ….I am forever grateful to God for his blessings.”

“Please make a lil prayer for Mustafa on his birthday,” he further said.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.

Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan also wished little Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi a very happy birthday.

Hamza and Naimal Khawar tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child on July 30 last year.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.