Billie Eilish's new album Happier Than Ever wins praise

Billie Eilish, who is the youngest person ever to win the Grammy Award for album of the year, has won hearts with her latest release.

Critics have lavished praise on the award-winning actress hotly-anticipated second album Happier Than Ever for its unflinching portrayal of life as a teenage pop megastar.

Despite her stratospheric success, Eilish continues to express her fears with relatable intimacy as pop's anti-hero. The album's title track sees her wonder if her dates have read her personal revelations made in interviews.

Billie Eilish released her new album on Thursday and with it came a slew of new videos and photoshoots.