Jennifer Lopez displays her killer curves as she shares new sizzling snap

Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat as she dropped yet another set of sizzling bikini photos on social media Friday.

The singer/actress posed for the camera in a bright yellow bikini while on her European yacht tour, looking smashing while enjoying ride in the open sea.

The 52-year-old singer captioned the photos: "Ciao," along with a yellow heart emoji.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April, arrived in Capri on Tuesday after enjoying time in St. Tropez, France for the singer's birthday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went public with their relationship on Instagram with a picture of them kissing.

