Taylor Swift drops promo narration for women’s Olympic gymnastics team

Web Desk

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a brand new narration for the promo of the NBC’s Summer Olympics.

The entire promo has been soundtracked with the singer’s 2020’s Evermore album with Bon Iver.

In the video Swift can be heard saying, “Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you.”

“They didn't expect this to be the story. But that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight. They've worked for this. They've dreamed about this. They belong here. So don't be surprised as the story takes flight from here, in the women's all-around in Tokyo.”

The entire video of the promo has been posted by the Tokyo Olympics official Twitter page and includes a caption that reads, “They've worked for this. They've dreamed about this. They belong here.”

“Couldn't have said it better ourselves, @taylorswift13. The #TokyoOlympics women's all-around. 8 p.m. ET tonight. NBC and http://NBCOlympics.com”.

Check it out below:



