Kristen Bell ‘hates’ that her child shares a name with the Delta variant: ‘It’s a bummer’

Web Desk

Kristen Bell ‘hates’ that her child shares a name with the Delta variant: ‘It’s a bummer’

The Frozen II star Kristen Bell recently got candid about her daughter having to share her name with the Delta variant of covid-19.

The actor got candid while sitting for an interview with We Are Supported By... co-host Monica Padman.

She began by addressing her fears surrounding the transmissibility of the covid-19 Delta variant and admitted that the naming coincidence seems to excite her daughter.

For those unversed, Bell named one of her two daughter’s whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard, Delta.

Bell told the host, “She’s impressed every time she sees, like, a Delta airlines ad or anything. She’s like, 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like, 'My name!' She’s still excited about it.”

In the end, Bell believes this coincidence might end up being a blessing in disguise since her daughter is easily very "privileged and she’s got a lot of charisma...her life is too easy, so maybe she does need this to follow her around forever.”

However, at the same time, “I’m really hoping that the Delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID, and people will still say 'corona'.”