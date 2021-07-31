close

Dua Lipa sends prayers for Turkey

Web Desk
July 31, 2021
British singer Dua Lipa  lamented the fact that the world needs to  see that  climate change is read as she reacted to wildfires in Turkey.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Dua sent prayers for Turkey where wildfires have wreaked havoc .

"Pray for Turkey. Our poor planet is crying. When will we see that climate change is real," she wrote.

She added, "We have to face the facts. PROTECT OUR MOTHER. Turkey i', with you."

The death toll from wildfires that engulfed the country's southern coast has risen to four and firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.

British singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share her thoughts.