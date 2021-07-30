Naimal Khawar shares a heartfelt birthday note for son as he turns one

Web Desk

Naimal Khawar shared a heartfelt note for son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi as she celebrated the first birthday of him on Friday.



She turned to Instagram and posted sweet photos of the son with a heartfelt birthday note.

Naimal wrote “Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one.”

“May Allah guide you to the straight path & bless you with many more my darling. Please say a prayer for his health & well being,” Naimal added.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.



Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child on July 30 last year.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.

Hamza had tweeted “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us.”



