Lady Gaga shocks fans with sizzling look in ‘House of Gucci’ tralier

Web Desk

Singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has overtaken the entire internet with her captivating beauty and visuals in the brand new trailer for House of Gucci.

The trailer stars a number of Hollywood hotshots including, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Salma Hyek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons and even Ridely Scott.

The entire film follows the history of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), as well as his partner and wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) who navigates life after an attempt on her husband’s life succeeded, back in 1995.

In Gaga’s debut scene, she can be seen strutting across the road in luxury designer clothing.

A narration also follows her strut and claims, “It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style, power. But that name was a curse, too.”

Check it out below:







