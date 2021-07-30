Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'doing great' after parting ways

Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West re great at co-parenting their four kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on amicable terms despite filing for divorce.



The former couple are great at co-parenting their four kids.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kanye and Kim have been coparenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids, and their four children - North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 - are "doing great" following their split."

After Kardashian filed for divorce in February, the two "have been supportive of one another" when it comes to parenting their children, added the source.

Talking about whether Kanye is dating supermodel Irina Shayk, the insider said, "Kanye and Irina are simply keeping things casual and nice."

"Right now, Irina isn't searching for anything serious and is content with her single status."