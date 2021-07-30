Sumbul Iqbal, sister diagnosed with coronavirus

Web Desk

Sumbul Iqbal, sister diagnosed with coronavirus

Pakistani actress Sumbul Iqbal and her sister have been diagnosed with Covid-19, they revealed on social media.



The Tumse Mil Kay actor took to Instagram and urged her fans to stay safe and also pray for her speedy recovery.

Sumbul Iqbal said “Covid positive, stay safe everyone.”

She continued “Remember me in your prayers”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with praying messages.



Earlier, Sumbul’s sister Kompal Shumail also disclosed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating. Taking all the precautions guided by a professional medical team. Please take care. Please wear a mask and follow other SOP’s”.

‘Remember me in your prayers and stay safe’, she concluded.