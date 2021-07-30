Kate Middleton felt upset after Palace made constant attacks against mum

Kate and William couldn't keep 'away from the fact that his future mother-in-law was looked down upon'

Kate Middleton was left feeling distraught after Palace made constant attacks on her mother, Carole Middleton.



As revealed by Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Vanessa Allen, "She [Carole] is pushy. Rather twee and incredibly middle class.

“She uses words such as ‘pleased to meet you’, ‘toilet’, and ‘pardon’," Allen added.

Another Palace insider added, "William got on well with Carole. He liked flopping down on the sofas of their Berkshire home, enjoying the normality of that.

"The Queen was fond of Kate and liked her father. But let's just say there was a feeling that Mrs Middleton was not right or acceptable."

Reports at the time added that Prince William couldn't keep "away from the fact that his future mother-in-law was looked down upon in senior royal circles."