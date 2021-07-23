Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir will ‘explore who he blames for Diana’s death’

Entertainment Web Desk



Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir will ‘explore who he blames for Diana’s death’ Experts suspect Prince Harry will be exploring all the people who he blames for Princess Diana’s death. This claim has been brought forward by renowned royal biographer Angela Levin. During her interview with Express she addressed the possibility of a full scale attack on all those Prince Harry deems responsible for Princess Diana’s death. She was quoted telling the publication, “I’ve been told by a well-informed source that Harry’s memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames. It was a terrible tragedy, but sad the man can’t move on.”

