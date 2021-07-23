Prince Harry has ‘gone rogue’ with explosive memoir: ‘It’s incredibly worrying'

Prince Harry has ‘gone rogue’ with explosive memoir: ‘It’s incredibly worrying' Experts believe Prince Harry has gone rogue with all the power granted from his upcoming ‘dynamic memoir. The claim has been brought forward by royal author Richard Fitzwilliams who admits Prince Harry holds ‘dynamite’ in his hands. During his interview with The Sun he was quoted saying, “They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible. To do this now, to do anything that is controversial during the Jubilee, is just extraordinary.”

