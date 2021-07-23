Megan Thee Stallion addresses her strong work ethic: ‘I’ll be in your face’

Entertainment Web Desk



Megan Thee Stallion addresses her strong work ethic: ‘I’ll be in your face’

Award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently weighed in on her soaring work ethic.

She got candid about it all during her interview with Yahoo Life and was quoted saying, “I grew up watching women who did it all.”

“I saw people like my grandmother, my mother and my aunt pursue their education while still being fashionable, while still showing off their curves, and working nine-to-five jobs.”

She concluded by saying, “I don’t think it is hard for people to believe women can do it all, because we are in your face every day doing it.”