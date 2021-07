Pictures: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin papped amid boat ride in Spain

Entertainment Web Desk



Pictures: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin papped amid boat ride in Spain Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin recently got photographed enjoying a romantic getaway in the seas of Spain. The photographs featured the duo riding a private boat tour and life and motor boat. Check it out below:



Pictures: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin papped amid boat ride in Spain

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin recently got photographed enjoying a romantic getaway in the seas of Spain.

The photographs featured the duo riding a private boat tour and life and motor boat.

Check it out below: