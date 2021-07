Coldplay releases official lyric video for 10-minute track ‘Coloratura’

Coldplay releases official lyric video for 10-minute track ‘Coloratura’ Coldplay has finally released their lyric video for the brand new track titled Coloratura. The track follows the album’s interstellar theme and takes fans on a panoramic voyage across the cosmos. Check it out below:





Check it out below: