Meghan Markle's dad threatens legal action, says he will take her to court

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has come forth lashing out at her for not letting her kids meet him.



Thomas said he will seek legal action to obtain his rights to see his grandkids.

In a new interview from his Mexico home, Thomas said he will file a petition to see Archie and Lilibet.

"We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour," he said.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal," the 77-year-old added.

"… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future," he went on.

In the interview, Thomas called out Harry after he announced releasing his upcoming memoir.

He suggested that 'after three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey', the Prince would not 'have too much more to tell'.