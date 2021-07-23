Pakistani model, stylist Laraib Mudhwal passes away in car crash

TV&Showbiz Web Desk



Pakistani model, stylist Laraib Mudhwal passes away in car crash Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal tragically passed away after her car met an accident. The 27-year-old died in Balakot, as revealed by her close friend. Shortly after the news, Laraib's fans, friends and celebrities mourned her sudden death and offered condolences. Laraib, popularly known as Lara, played an active role during her life on voicing her opinions on the prevailing issues of anxiety and depression that she and the society face as a whole. Hailing from Lahore, she used to run two Instagram pages, as a model and as a stylist, where she kept her followers updated on her styling ventures, travelling and other regular posts.

