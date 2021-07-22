Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'given second chance,' are moving towards future

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck believe that they are the 'love of each other's lives.'



The couple is reportedly said to be 'madly in love' with each other following their reunion after 17 years.

According to a source, Affleck is "very happy" with Lopez, and that "she's wonderful for him."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," added a Lopez source.

According to insiders, Lopez's twins Max and daughter Emme, 13, are "slowly getting to know" Affleck," and that "everything seems to be running smoothly" as she house hunts in Los Angeles.

"Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in LA," shared the Lopez source, adding that the twins will also continue to spend time in Miami with dad Marc Anthony.

"Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance," they added.