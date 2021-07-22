Salman Khan refutes rumours of having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Salman Khan refutes rumours of having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai Famed Indian actor Salman Khan cleared the air regarding his alleged marriage in Dubai. The actor was accused by one of his fans of having a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter on his brother Arbaaz Khan's chat show titled Pinch 2. Salman, who initially appeared to be shocked by the accusation, proceeded to state sarcastically that people who make such comments are indeed ‘very well informed.' Rubbishing the claims, the Dabangg actor said he has no idea who this person is talking about. He went on to blast that this person really thinks he will get an explanation, confirming that he does not have a wife and has been living in Galaxy Apartments since he was nine years old, contrary to claims suggesting that he has been staying in Dubai with his alleged wife. This is not the first time such an accusation has been made against Salman. In fact, he has been linked to a number of women in the past, with claims that he has secretly even tied the knot.

