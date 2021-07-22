Police find pornographic server during raid at Raj Kundra’s residence

Bollywood Web Desk



Cops arrested Raj Kundra, and his company Viaan Industries' IT head Ryan Thorpe, after his home was raided by law enforcement in light of his reported involvement in pornographic distribution. This raid was authorized just days after police stumbled upon a Whatsapp chat between Kundra and his PA Umesh Kamat where they discussed moving to an alternate OTT platform after the Hotshots app got taken down. During the raid, nearly 70 videos shot by the businessman's PA were recovered but questioning has yielded no results as of yet, according to the Times of India. Currently, the server is undergoing forensic analysis in an attempt to link Kundra to the taping and capturing of content.

