 
close
Wed Jul 21, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 22, 2021

Scooter Braun files for divorce from wife Yael Cohen: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 22, 2021
Scooter Braun files for divorce from wife Yael Cohen: report
Scooter Braun files for divorce from wife Yael Cohen: report

Scooter Braun has officially filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Yael Cohen.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine that was quoted saying, “Their friendship is the best it's ever been, but they're taking some time apart to sort things out.”

The insider concluded by saying, “So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids."

More From Entertainment

Latest News