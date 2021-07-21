Gwen Stefani touches upon tying the knot with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is getting candid about one of her life's greatest moment, marrying Blake Shelton.

Speaking on the Tell Me About It podcast, the singer recalled her magical but intimate wedding ceremony.

"It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," she said.

"It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace,

"Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

Regarding her country musicial husband, she said, "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."