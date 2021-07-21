Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ starring Sajal Aly is out now

Entertainment Web Desk



Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ starring Sajal Aly is out now Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s much-awaited music video Rafta Rafta, starring Sajal Aly is out now and it has taken the internet by storm.

Sajal and Atif Aslam took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of the music video. The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared a short clip from the music video to announce its release. She said “love is worth the wait - Rafta Rafta video out now!” The Jeene Laga Hoon singer also shared the same video clip and said “The wait is over - Rafta Rafta video out now!”

Produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video is directed by Hassam Baloch.



