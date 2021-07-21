 
close
Wed Jul 21, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 21, 2021

Nora Fatehi sends Eid wishes to her fans

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Nora Fatehi sends Eid wishes to her fans
Nora Fatehi sends Eid wishes to her fans

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has extended Eid greetings to all her fans across the world.

Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl shared her adorable photos to wish her fans a very happy Eid.

Nora wrote “Eid Mubarak’ both in English and Urdu languages.

Nora Fatehi sends Eid wishes to her fans

Earlier, Nora Fatehi, who is an avid social media user, shared a video of her dance which has won the hearts of the fans.

