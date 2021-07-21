‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s stunning photos from Eid holidays take the internet by storm

Entertainment Web Desk



‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s stunning photos from Eid holidays take the internet by storm Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s family photos from Eid holidays have won the hearts of the fans on social media as he celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with his loved ones on Tuesday.

The adorable photos were shared by Engin’s sister-in-law Aslisah Demirag on her Instagram handle. In the stunning photos, Engin, who essays the lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen enjoying happy and peaceful Eid holidays with family and loved ones. Aslisah captioned the endearing post in Turkish which reads: ‘Many healthy, happy and peaceful holidays with your family and all your loved ones.” Earlier, the Turkish actor took to Instagram and wished all his fans a very happy Eid Mubarak.

He wished his fans in English, Turkish and Urdu languages. Engin wrote “Eid Mubarak, Happy Eid-al-Adha.”



