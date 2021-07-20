Maya Ali on three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release: ‘Forever special’

Maya Ali marked three years of the release of film Teefa in Trouble, also starring Ali Zafar in the lead roles, saying ‘Forever special. Lots of laughter, memories, chaos.”



The Parey Hut Love actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film to celebrate three years of its release.

Maya wrote in the caption “Teefa in trouble, Forever special. Lots of laughter, memories, chaos” followed by a heart emoticon.

She further said “@ali_zafar and Sir Ahsan @tadpolefilms life bana Di. #3yearsofteefaintrouble”.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim Teefa in Trouble was released on July 20, 2018.