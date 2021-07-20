Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate three years of proposal

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate three years of proposal

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated three years of proposal on Monday by sharing unseen priceless photos from their special day.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback adorable photo with Nick Jonas from July 2018 to mark the special day.

She wrote in the caption “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you” followed by a heart emoticon.

The Find You singer also took to Facebook-owned app and posted an unseen photo with Priyanka from the proposal day.

He wrote “3 years ago today” followed by ring and heart emojis.

Commenting on the post, Priyanka said “Thank you for asking jaan..”