Janhvi Kapoor showers love on Sajal Aly Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor showered love on Pakistani star Sajal Aly after the latter posted her dazzling photo.

Sajal turned to Instagram and shared her stunning picture from upcoming music video Rafta Rafta to confirm its release date. The fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped sweet comments and showered love on her. The endearing post also caught the attention of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi simply dropped a heart emoticon to shower love on Sajal. Sajal Aly worked in Sridevi’s Bollywood film Mom, released in July 2017.

