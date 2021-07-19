Prince Charles ‘working tirelessly’ to giveCamilla Queen title: report

Prince Charles ‘working tirelessly’ to giveCamilla Queen title: report Prince Charles is reportedly determined to make his wife Camilla Britain’s Queen Consort once he official ascends the throne.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Brian Hoey and during his interview with The Sun he was quoted saying, “At the time of her wedding to the Prince of Wales in 2005, Camilla was the most vilified woman not only in Britain but arguably in the world.” “Many blamed her for the break-up of Charles’s marriage to Diana. It has taken 16 years for Camilla to be accepted and respected as the fully-fledged senior member royal she now is, and her behaviour since joining The Firm has been impeccable.” “She has conducted herself with dignity and decorum in supporting her husband and the Queen. So, like her or loathe her, Camilla is going to be the next Queen in spite of any controversy it may cause.” “The decision may not be universally popular in Britain — there are still many people who remain firmly in the Diana camp. But it is going to happen. Prince Charles is determined on this and nobody — family or officials — will persuade him otherwise.” The main reason Prince Charles may end up pushing for this change is because a Princess Consort is “complete nonsense” because Britain has never had one up till this point.

