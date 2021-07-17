 
Fri Jul 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Victoria Beckham flaunts her ageless beauty in new gym selfies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Victoria Beckham flaunts her ageless beauty in new gym selfies

Victoria Beckham  appeared to be fitness diva as she showed off her fit physique  in  new photos,  giving fans a peek inside her lavish gym at her Costwolds home.

The 47-year-old fashionista  showcased all her best bits on Friday as she took to Instagram to share a trio of pictures during a home workout.

 The former Spice Girl was looking smashing while  displaying  her sensational frame in a sports bra and leggings from her Reebok collection.

Victoria Beckham flaunts her ageless beauty in new gym selfies

The renowned fashion designer  was  flaunting her tiny waist and taut abs as she posed for a series of snaps at her home gym.

Victoria Beckham flaunts her ageless beauty in new gym selfies

David Beckham's sweetheart added a caption on the images reading: 'Love our latest #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham collection so much! The colours are everything! It’s available online and at our Dover Street store now x VB'.

She previously detailed her morning routine, revealing: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up..."

Victoria Beckham looked younger than her age in slew of snaps as she pulled her brunette locks into a chignon at the nape of her neck and tucked her tresses under a baseball cap. 

