Experts weigh in on Prince George’s future in boarding schools

Experts recently sat down for a chat and speculated upon the possibility of Prince George being hauled into a boarding school like his father and uncle.

Speculations regarding Prince George’s possible boarding school induction has been analyzed by royal author Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with Ok! Magazine he was quoted saying, “It's my understanding for some time, possibly even before George was even born, that William was quite keen that any child he had wouldn't be packed off to boarding school.”

“Eton for William and Harry wasn't an unhappy time, apart from the fact it was when their mother died, which means William doesn't blame the school or the experience of boarding.”

“But he's never intended to have his kids as full-time boarders and if George does go to a school that offers it, he'll likely be a day boarder.”

Plus, since “Kate and William are modern parents they will weigh up the schooling decision very carefully.”

“I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.”

“We’re used to seeing the royals breaking with tradition these days so it won’t be a huge shock if they do things their way. I think William and Kate’s view will be, if the children are happy in their school, why change things.”

“If I was Kate though, I’d feel more secure if George, as heir to the throne, was tucked away at boarding school. He’ll have more freedom there and he’ll be very protected from any outside dangers.”