Kanye West hangs out with friends as romance with Irina Shayk dies down

Kanye West appeared to be 'relaxed and comfortable' while attending a game with his pals

Kanye West was spotted hanging ot with a bunch of friends as his romanceseems to cool off with Irina Shayk.



The US rapper was “in a really happy mood” while enjoying time with friends at International Smoke in San Francisco on Wednesday to watch the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

According to sources, West appeared to be “relaxed and comfortable” while attending the game with his pals and was “smiling and having a good time” as the night went on.

“He gave a pretty powerful speech,” the source said, comparing the moment when West stood up and praised basketball player Chris Paul to one of his Sunday Service sermons.



About his relationship with Shayk, the insider revealed, “Kanye and Irina aren’t speaking quite as much anymore. She wants to remain friends and keep communication open, but she’s pulling back a bit.”