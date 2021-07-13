Britney Spears 'happy' Jodi Montgomery fighting to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship

Amid her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears found support from Jodi Montgomery, who has acted as her "care manager" in her conservatorship.

Following Jodi’s accusation that the singer’s father Jamie Spears spent $2million from his daughter’s funds to defend himself, a source close to Britney told People that she is “happy” that Jodi is fighting for her.

"Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," the source says.

"She feels like Jodi is very supportive."

The insider said that Jodi has been working hard in her fight against Jamie in a bid to fulfill Britney’s wishes.

"Jodi has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to help Britney get out of the conservatorship," says the source.

"She agrees that Britney's situation is unfair and just not right."

The insider also adds that "Britney still has no contact with her dad."