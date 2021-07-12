Wimbledon 2021: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on victory

Priyanka Chopra, who visited the stadium to witness the event live along with her friends, congratulated Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on winning Wimbledon 2021.

The Serbian legend lifted the Wimbledon cup for the sixth time on Sunday as he won a nail-biting game with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The win also earned him 20th Grand Slam title.



Meanwhile, Australia's Ash Barty also won at her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday to felicitate triumphant tennis stars on their win and shared a series of photos with a caption: "Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest."

⁣He equaled the record against the legendary masters of the game including Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Spain.



Congratulations and applauses are pouring in for Novak from all corners of the world considering the level of excitement amongst fans for the Wimbledon.

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand will be seen in the prestigious ‘Matrix’ franchise along with Keanu Reeves and a romantic comedy titled ‘Text For You’ amongst others.