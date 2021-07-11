 
Sun Jul 11, 2021
July 11, 2021

Billie Eilish's mother 'loses her mind' over high speed car shoot for 'NDA' MV

Sun, Jul 11, 2021
Billie Eilish’s mother ‘loses her mind’ over high speed car shoot for ‘NDA’ MV
Billie Eilish’s mother ‘loses her mind’ over high speed car shoot for ‘NDA’ MV

Award winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish shows off her mother’s reaction to the high speed car chase in her new music video NDA.

The post in question has been uploaded to Instagram and contains a collection of pictures and videos of behind-the-scenes content straight from the sets of her music video shoot.

One video in particular even showcases the actual moment where her mother “lost her mind” over the high speed cars that kept whizzing by her daughter Eilish.

Check it out below:



